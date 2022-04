PŘEPIS ROZHOVORU ↓

Suffering, dying, and death. Maxim Dondyuk, a Ukrainian documentary photographer, sees it all. What's more, he takes pictures of it, and his work recently made the TIME's cover. Thanks to Maxim and all the other photographers in Ukraine, the world can truly feel the viciousness of the war.

Edited by: Kateřina Pospíšilová

Sound design: Tomáš Černý

Researched by: Marcela Blažková