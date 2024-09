VIDEO: Warholm, nebo Duplantis? Světoví rekordmani se utkali na stovce, poražený musí dodržet slib

Olympic Pole Vault Gold Medalsit and Wolrd Record Holder Mondo Duplantis just beat 400m Hurdle World Record Holder Karsten Warholm in a 100m dash running 10.37 secs.



Meaning Mondo Duplantis is the same speed as @Seahawks WR DK Metcalf who also ran 10.37 at a track meet in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0DLcqHyyPD