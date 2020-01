Další dvougólový večer Kubalíka! Nováček NHL přidal proti Torontu i asistenci a byl zvolen druhou hvězdou

Among players to debut with the @NHLBlackhawks, Dominik Kubalik (47 GP) became the sixth to score 20 career goals prior to his 50th game:



30 GP - Bill Mosienko

43 GP - Eric Daze

44 GP - Steve Larmer

45 GP - Mickey MacKay

46 GP - Dick Irvin #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/BaJSz7y3ON