Volební místnosti v Maďarsku se uzavřely, Orbán i opozice do poslední chvíle bojovali o každý hlas

Hungary: national parliament election today



➤ Eligible voters: 8,225,000

➤ Polls open: 07:00-19:00 CEST

➤ Six lists and independents running

➤ Incumbent government: Fidesz/KDNP (NI|EPP) led by PM Viktor Orbán

➤ Electoral system: 106 seats elected with FPTP, 93 seats with PR