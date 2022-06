‚Nenahraditelná ztráta. Zemřela budoucnost Ukrajiny.‘ V boji padl aktivista Ratušnyj, tvář Majdanu

It is always hard to find the proper words. I know Roman personally. Rest in peace, hero 🇺🇦



“16-17 y.o - defended Maidan

20-22 y.o - defended Protasiv Yar

24 y.o - went to the war



Roman, you have done so much for all of us in less than 25 years. Thank you” - Angelina Koryakina