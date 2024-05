Zájem o umělkyně roste. Ceny jejich děl se zvyšují, stále ale zaostáváme za zahraničním trhem

#WeRecommend



Don't miss the #exhibition dedicated to French-American artist Louise Bourgeois at @AbdnArtMuseums! Bourgeois is recognised as one of the most important and influential figures of modern and contemporary art



Until 9 June at @AbdnArtMuseums

https://t.co/KWRSNfyqeN pic.twitter.com/vz5OPX0mjo