Ministři zahraničí Íránu a Saudské Arábie se setkali poprvé po sedmi letech. Obnovují diplomatické vztahy

A historic chapter in Geopolitics is being written.



While the West remains preoccupied with #UkraineWar, #China is subtly crafting the new world order.



Who'd have thought that the two arch-rivals— #SaudiArabia & #Iran would come together and make peace in this chaotic world? https://t.co/B6XzHgIP39 pic.twitter.com/ljIv4xXc1U